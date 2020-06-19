Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Timothy Igoe, from Kalamazoo, Mich., top-right, raises U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techncian 2nd Class Adrian Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., from the Philippine Sea and into an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 06:08
    Photo ID: 6245764
    VIRIN: 200619-N-UA103-2690
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: KALAMAZOO, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    MH-60S
    Aircraft Carrier
    EOD

