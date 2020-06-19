PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Timothy Igoe, from Kalamazoo, Mich., top-right, raises U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techncian 2nd Class Adrian Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., from the Philippine Sea and into an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA