PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) – U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Timothy Igoe, from Kalamazoo, Mich., top-right, raises U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techncian 2nd Class Adrian Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., from the Philippine Sea and into an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6245764
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-UA103-2690
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT