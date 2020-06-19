PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) US. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Shelby Decker, from Las Vegas, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, after departing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

