PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) US. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Shelby Decker, from Las Vegas, center, and Lt. Logan Burchett roll an empty barrel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, during a mine counter-measure exercise after departing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6245761
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-XX000-1043
|Resolution:
|3818x5721
|Size:
|916.04 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
