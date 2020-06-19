PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Aidan Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., is hoisted up to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8, during a mine counter-measure exercise after departing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6245760
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-XX000-1548
|Resolution:
|4485x6720
|Size:
|776.54 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
