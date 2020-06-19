PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Aidan Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., is hoisted up to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8, during a mine counter-measure exercise after departing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

