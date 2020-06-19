Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Aidan Zuidweg, from Kalamazoo, Mich., is hoisted up to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 8, during a mine counter-measure exercise after departing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 19, 2020. HSC-8, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

