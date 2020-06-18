Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6]

    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200618-N-KZ419-1079 ARABIAN GULF (June 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 2nd Class Alec Dahlquist, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15), looks out the window of an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf June 18, 2020. HM-15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

