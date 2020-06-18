Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

200618-N-KZ419-1065 ARABIAN GULF (June 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewmen Helicopter 2nd Class Alec Dahlquist, left, and Cody Scarlett, both assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15), secure an AN/AQS-24B sonar system in an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf June 18, 2020. HM-15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

