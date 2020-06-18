Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

200618-N-KZ419-1082 ARABIAN GULF (June 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 2nd Class Cody Scarlett, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15), looks out the window of an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter in the Arabian Gulf June 18, 2020. HM-15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020 by PO3 Dawson Roth