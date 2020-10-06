Washington Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Robert Boleak, a religious affairs specialist (right) meets with a fellow Washington Guardsman during a site visit to a COVID-19 test kit assembly site, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
This work, Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
