    Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response [Image 2 of 3]

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Robert Boleak, a religious affairs specialist (right) meets with a fellow Washington Guardsman during a site visit to a COVID-19 test kit assembly site, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 04:41
    Photo ID: 6245704
    VIRIN: 200610-Z-CH590-0203
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19

