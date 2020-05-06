Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Q53 Target Acquisition Radar - modernization [Image 4 of 4]

    Q53 Target Acquisition Radar - modernization

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SPC Lingier, Target Acquisition Soldier assigned to HHB, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division sets up an aiming circle during Operation Thunder Strike, June 06, 2020. The aiming circle is the primary means of orienting the AN/TPQ-53 Q-53 counterfire target acquisition radar. The Q53 radar detects and tracks enemy mortar, artillery and rocket fires. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:26
    Photo ID: 6245665
    VIRIN: 200605-A-XP141-907
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q53 Target Acquisition Radar - modernization [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

