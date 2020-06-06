Q53 Target acquisition radar - modernization

PFC Mills and SPC Lingier, Target Acquisition Soldiers assigned to HHB, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division set up an aiming circle during Operation Thunder Strike, June 06, 2020. The aiming circle is the primary means of orienting the AN/TPQ-53 Q-53 counterfire target acquisition radar. The Q53 radar detects and tracks enemy mortar, artillery and rocket fires. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

