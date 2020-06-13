Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer [Image 15 of 15]

    RTC USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruit secures a line over the bollard during an applied training exercise inside the USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 22:30
    Photo ID: 6245600
    VIRIN: 200613-N-NO495-1334
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 45.73 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Training

