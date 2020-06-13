RTC USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Marcus Murphy, an instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC), gives directions during an applied training exercise inside the USS Marlinspike Seamanship Trainer at RTC. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)

