    Origins of The US Army

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The painting Surrender of Lord Cornwallis by John Trumbull is on display in the Rotunda of the US Capitol. The subject of this painting is the surrender of the British army at Yorktown, Virginia, in 1781, which ended the last major campaign of the Revolutionary War. Trumbull, John, Surrender of Lord Cornwallis, 1820

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Origins of The US Army, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    American Revolution
    2ID/RUCD

