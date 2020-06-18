Alaska National Guard airlifts “Into the Wild” bus from Stampede Trail

Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment execute an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska, June 18, 2020. As part of a combined effort with the Department of Natural Resources, the Guardsmen rigged and airlifted “Bus 142”,, an historic icon from book and film, “Into the Wild”, out of its location on Stampede Road in light of public safety concerns. The bus will be stored at a secure site while the DNR considers all options and alternatives for its permanent disposition. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Location: AK, US Hometown: HEALY, AK, US