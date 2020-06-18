Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard airlifts “Into the Wild” bus from Stampede Trail [Image 4 of 5]

    Alaska National Guard airlifts “Into the Wild” bus from Stampede Trail

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment execute an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska, June 18, 2020. As part of a combined effort with the Department of Natural Resources, the Guardsmen rigged and airlifted “Bus 142”,, an historic icon from book and film, “Into the Wild”, out of its location on Stampede Road in light of public safety concerns. The bus will be stored at a secure site while the DNR considers all options and alternatives for its permanent disposition. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

