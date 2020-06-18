Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen, of Perry, Utah, during a dignified transfer June 18, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Allen was assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, U.K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

