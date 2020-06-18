Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen - Dignified Transfer [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen, of Perry, Utah, during a dignified transfer June 18, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Allen was assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, U.K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth G. Allen - Dignified Transfer [Image 6 of 6], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

