New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown June 4, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

