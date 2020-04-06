Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grounds work at Fort McCoy

    Grounds work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A worker with the installation grounds contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, completes mowing operations at an area on the cantonment area June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is completed regularly at areas throughout the post every summer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grounds work at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    grounds contractor
    mowing

