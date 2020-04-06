A worker with the installation grounds contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC of Anchorage, Alaska, completes mowing operations at an area on the cantonment area June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is completed regularly at areas throughout the post every summer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6245185
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-OK556-162
|Resolution:
|5053x3369
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Grounds work at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
