India Company Grass Week

Sgt. Christopher Quinn, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor (PMI) with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs recruits on different techniques for the kneeling firing position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. PMIs, are subject matter experts on marksmanship, they train and mold recruits into basically trained riflemen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

