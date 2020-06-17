Sgt. Christopher Quinn, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor (PMI) with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs recruits on different techniques for the kneeling firing position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. PMIs, are subject matter experts on marksmanship, they train and mold recruits into basically trained riflemen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6245041
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-IG436-0146
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, India Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
