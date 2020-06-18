Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard distributes PPE at Mohegan Sun [Image 2 of 6]

    Connecticut National Guard distributes PPE at Mohegan Sun

    UNCASVILLE, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing help load personal protective equipment into an ambulance at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, June 18, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard helped the Connecticut Department of Public Health distribute masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns to residential care facilities, long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and local first responders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
