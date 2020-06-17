A recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, aims at a practice target during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. Recruits will spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 13:41 Photo ID: 6245039 VIRIN: 200617-M-IG436-0145 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.04 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.