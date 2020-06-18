Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing load personal protective equipment into a vehicle at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, June 18, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard helped the Connecticut Department of Public Health distribute masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns to residential care facilities, long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and local first responders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020
Connecticut National Guard distributes PPE at Mohegan Sun, by SSgt Steven Tucker