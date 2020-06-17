Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, listen to instruction from their Primary Marksmanship Instructor grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. Recruits will spend numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6245037
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-IG436-0147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT