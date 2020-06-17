Sgt. Christopher Quinn, a primary marksmanship instructor (PMI) with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs a recruit’s durability in the prone firing position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. PMIs are subject matter experts on marksmanship; they train and mold recruits into basically trained riflemen.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6245036
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-IG436-0142
|Resolution:
|5309x4124
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
