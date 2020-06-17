India Company Grass Week

Sgt. Christopher Quinn, a primary marksmanship instructor (PMI) with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs a recruit’s durability in the prone firing position on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 17, 2020. PMIs are subject matter experts on marksmanship; they train and mold recruits into basically trained riflemen.

