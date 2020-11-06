50th Civil Engineer Squadron changes command

Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Cullen, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, during the squadron’s change of command ceremony June 11, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. As commander, Cullen is responsible for maintaining $1.2 billion in real property, ensuring suitable infrastructure and uninterrupted utilities in support of more than 190 Department of Defense satellites worth over $71 billion. Before serving as the 50th CES commander, Cullen was the 502nd CE Group deputy commander at Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

