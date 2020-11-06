Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Civil Engineer Squadron changes command

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Andrew Cullen, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, during the squadron’s change of command ceremony June 11, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. As commander, Cullen is responsible for maintaining $1.2 billion in real property, ensuring suitable infrastructure and uninterrupted utilities in support of more than 190 Department of Defense satellites worth over $71 billion. Before serving as the 50th CES commander, Cullen was the 502nd CE Group deputy commander at Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

