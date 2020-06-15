Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Citizen Airman takes the fight to COVID-19

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Herbelin, 307th Medical Squadron readiness and logistics officer, stands behind a pile of personal protective equipment in Waco, Texas. Herbelin moved more than 250,000 pieces of PPE in her civilian capacity with Heart of Texas Healthcare Coalition. (courtesy photo)

    AFRC
    personal protective equipment
    307th Bomb Wing
    10th Air Force
    307th Medical Squadron
    COVID-19

