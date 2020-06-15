Reserve Citizen Airman takes the fight to COVID-19

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES 06.15.2020 Courtesy Photo 307th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patricia Herbelin, 307th Medical Squadron readiness and logistics officer, stands behind a pile of personal protective equipment in Waco, Texas. Herbelin moved more than 250,000 pieces of PPE in her civilian capacity with Heart of Texas Healthcare Coalition. (courtesy photo)