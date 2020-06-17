Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200617-A-A4597-002

    FORT JACKSON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., and Post Command Sgt Major Jerimiah Gan, pose with their
    ‘Squad’ of post headquarters support staff. Beagle and Gan posed for the photo to celebrate the diversity. ‘When I look at my team, I see the most diverse group
    of individuals and I could not be more proud,’ Beagle said.

    Fort Jackson
    #Diversity
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    #VictoryStartsHere
    #WhyIServe
    #Thisismysquad
    #ArmyCOVID19Fight

