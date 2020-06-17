U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., and Post Command Sgt Major Jerimiah Gan, pose with their
‘Squad’ of post headquarters support staff. Beagle and Gan posed for the photo to celebrate the diversity. ‘When I look at my team, I see the most diverse group
of individuals and I could not be more proud,’ Beagle said.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6244835
|VIRIN:
|200617-A-A4597-002
|Resolution:
|1745x969
|Size:
|234.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200617-A-A4597-002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'This is my squad' Fort Jackson community celebrates diversity in the formations
