200617-A-A4597-002

U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr., and Post Command Sgt Major Jerimiah Gan, pose with their

‘Squad’ of post headquarters support staff. Beagle and Gan posed for the photo to celebrate the diversity. ‘When I look at my team, I see the most diverse group

of individuals and I could not be more proud,’ Beagle said.

Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020