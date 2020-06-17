PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Arjate Jacobsen uses a vari-nozzle fire hose to combat a simulated fire during a damage control training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) June 17, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 09:20 Photo ID: 6244730 VIRIN: 200617-N-ZM949-1062 Resolution: 3371x4623 Size: 675.42 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200617-N-ZM949-1062 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Erick Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.