Exercise Allied Spirit / Defender 2020

Polish ally soldiers conduct a security halt with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Company A, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at a checkpoint prior to reaching the river crossing objective during exercise Allied Spirit at Bucierz range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings, if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado)

