    Exercise Allied Spirit / Defender 2020 [Image 4 of 8]

    Exercise Allied Spirit / Defender 2020

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Austin Collins (left), a U.S. Army Soldier and Team Leader with Company A, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, speaks to 2nd Lt. Tomasz Maszczyk, a Polish Soldier and Platoon Leader with 1st Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Mechanized Brigade about the size of their convoy at a checkpoint during exercise Allied Spirit at Bucierz range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 11, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by the DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings, if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 09:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

