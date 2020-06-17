Ahh shocks

Master Sgt. Bill Richey, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, services the nitrogen in the main landing gear shock struts of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2020. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure an aircraft’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
