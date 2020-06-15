Sailors conduct live fire exercise

200615-N-OW019-0085 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2020) Lt. j. g. Juana Boone, from Pine Bluff, Ark., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), fires an M4 carbine machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

