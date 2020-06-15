Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct live fire exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200615-N-OW019-0085 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 15, 2020) Lt. j. g. Juana Boone, from Pine Bluff, Ark., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), fires an M4 carbine machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 07:32
    VIRIN: 200615-N-OW019-0085
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PINE BLUFF, AR, US
    USS Princeton
    CG 59
    cruiser
    CSG 11

