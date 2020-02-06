Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community [Image 2 of 3]

    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Lindsey Smelser, the driving force behind Rota Rocks group, poses for a photo wtih her four children in base housing, June 2, 2020. Smelser created the group to bring smiles to participants and make the daily walks fun for children during Spain’s de-escalation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 05:32
    Photo ID: 6244617
    VIRIN: 200602-N-TR141-0009
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community
    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community
    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rota Rocks: Spreading Smiles Throughout the Community

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT