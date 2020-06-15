75th EAS delivers supplies to outpost in Kenya

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephan Bitner (left), and Capt. Brian Vaughn (right), 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules over East Africa, June 15, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

