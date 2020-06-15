Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outpost in Kenya [Image 30 of 34]

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outpost in Kenya

    DJIBOUTI

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephan Bitner (left), and Capt. Brian Vaughn (right), 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilots, fly a C-130J Super Hercules over East Africa, June 15, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 05:43
    Photo ID: 6244534
    VIRIN: 200615-F-VS255-0492
    Resolution: 5222x3637
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outpost in Kenya [Image 34 of 34], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Airlift
    Camp Lemonnier
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

