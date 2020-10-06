Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M119A3 Gun Raid Howitzer Sling Load [Image 13 of 15]

    M119A3 Gun Raid Howitzer Sling Load

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a three-gun raid air assault exercise June 10, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Soldiers flew from X-ray Training Area and rapidly emplaced their firing positions at the East Range Training Area. The coordinated exercise, alongside the Alpha Company Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, was the culmination to the Artillery Table XV certification for the Battery. They sling loaded three M119A3 Howitzers which shows the Army's ability to rapidly project our forces over any terrain in any conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 03:34
    Photo ID: 6244460
    VIRIN: 200610-A-XP141-155
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M119A3 Gun Raid Howitzer Sling Load [Image 15 of 15], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

