51st MSG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Eychner renders her first salute as the 51st Mission Support Group commander during a change of command ceremony, June 18, 2020, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Eychner will now oversee the efforts of the 51st Force Support Squadron, 51st Security Forces Squadron, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron and 51st Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Nash)

