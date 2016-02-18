Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MSG welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7]

    51st MSG welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Nash 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Eychner renders her first salute as the 51st Mission Support Group commander during a change of command ceremony, June 18, 2020, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Eychner will now oversee the efforts of the 51st Force Support Squadron, 51st Security Forces Squadron, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron and 51st Communications Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Nash)

