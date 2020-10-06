Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll

    KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS , MARSHALL ISLANDS

    06.10.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200610-N-SD744-1011 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of Marshall Islands (June 10, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Tristan Hieb, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Marshall Islands, uses a magnesium float to allow moisture to rise and create an even, smooth surface. U.S. Navy Seabees are constructing three concrete pads for future pavilion projects serving military, families, and contractors onboard U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Christian Carnate/Released)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Marshall Islands
    Indo-Pacific region
    U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll

