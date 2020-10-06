U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 support U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll

200610-N-SD744-1011 KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of Marshall Islands (June 10, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Tristan Hieb, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Marshall Islands, uses a magnesium float to allow moisture to rise and create an even, smooth surface. U.S. Navy Seabees are constructing three concrete pads for future pavilion projects serving military, families, and contractors onboard U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Christian Carnate/Released)

