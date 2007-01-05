Schafer Dam and Success Lake

Looking northeast from the control structure at Richard L. Schafer Dam, located near Porterville, Calif., May 1, 2007. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District completed construction of Schafer Dam in 1961 and the reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreational benefits to the local area. (U.S. Army photo by Michael J. Nevins/Released)

Date Taken: 05.01.2007 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US