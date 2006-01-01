A 1962 dedication ceremony at Richard L. Schafer Dam, located near Porterville, Calif. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District completed construction of Schafer Dam in 1961 and the reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreational benefits to the local area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.1962 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 18:02 Photo ID: 6244265 VIRIN: 620101-A-A1419-1007 Resolution: 3010x2408 Size: 6.68 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schafer Dam and Success Lake [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.