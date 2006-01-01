Schafer Dam and Success Lake

Water flows through the spillway at Richard L. Schafer Dam, located near Porterville, Calif., Dec. 7, 1966. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District completed construction of Schafer Dam in 1961 and the reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreational benefits to the local area. (U.S. Army photo/Released)

