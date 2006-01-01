Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schafer Dam and Success Lake [Image 3 of 16]

    Schafer Dam and Success Lake

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.1967

    Photo by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The project office at Richard L. Schafer Dam, located near Porterville, Calif., Feb. 2, 1967. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District completed construction of Schafer Dam in 1961 and the reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreational benefits to the local area. (U.S. Army photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.1967
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 18:02
    Photo ID: 6244260
    VIRIN: 670202-A-A1419-1004
    Resolution: 1191x772
    Size: 101.74 KB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schafer Dam and Success Lake [Image 16 of 16], by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Success Lake
    Porterville
    California
    Tule River
    Tulare County
    Success Dam
    Schafer Dam

