The marina at Richard L. Schafer Dam and Success Lake, located near Porterville, Calif., March 14, 1968. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District completed construction of Schafer Dam in 1961 and the reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreational benefits to the local area. (U.S. Army photo/Released)

Date Taken: 03.14.1968 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US