Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys [Image 7 of 7]

    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Weaver, from Carternet, NJ, prepares food in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) conglomerate galley, June 15, 2020. Ford is undergoing an 18 month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6244219
    VIRIN: 200615-N-OK726-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys
    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bless This Mess: Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF
    First in Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT