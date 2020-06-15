Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Weaver, from Carternet, NJ, prepares food in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) conglomerate galley, June 15, 2020. Ford is undergoing an 18 month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

