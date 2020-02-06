Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys [Image 6 of 7]

    Ford's &quot;Conglomerate&quot; Galleys

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Walker 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Dylan Ludwick, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, stirs pasta in Ford's forward mess decks. Ford is the first aircraft carrier equipped with conglomerate galleys, their unique design and state-of-the-art equipment make serving a crew of more than 4,000 personnel more efficient than Nimitz-class carriers. Ford is undergoing an 18 month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bless This Mess: Ford's "Conglomerate" Galleys

