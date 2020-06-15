200615-N-WF272-1305 HOLLAND, Pa. (June 15, 2020) Local recruiters, representing U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, congratulate Class of 2020 high school seniors of Council Rock High School South during a drive-by graduation ceremony. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6243898
|VIRIN:
|200615-N-WF272-1305
|Resolution:
|3000x1987
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|HOLLAND, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local recruiters celebrate high school seniors graduating Council Rock High School South, Hollan, Pa. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT