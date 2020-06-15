Local recruiters celebrate high school seniors graduating Council Rock High School South, Hollan, Pa.

200615-N-WF272-1302 HOLLAND, Pa. (June 15, 2020) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Henry Zeldich, left, from Huntingdon Valley, Pa., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Casey Halter, from Olympia, Wash., both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, congratulate Class of 2020 high school seniors of Council Rock High School South during a drive-by graduation ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

