    Local recruiters celebrate high school seniors graduating Council Rock High School South, Hollan, Pa.

    HOLLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    200615-N-WF272-1180 HOLLAND, Pa. (June 15, 2020) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, congratulate and cheer Class of 2020 high school seniors of Council Rock High School South during a drive-by graduation ceremony. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

