    Graduation banquet [Image 1 of 2]

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by John Pellino 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville addresses the Class of 2020 during the United States Military Academy’s Graduation Banquet Dinner at the Cadet Mess Hall, June 13, 2020 at West Point, New York.

    Class of 2020 celebrates banquet with CSA as guest speaker

