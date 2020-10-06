Capt. Donald Clabaugh, 344th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, left, showcases a KC-46A Pegasus in flight to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett June 10, 2020, above Kansas. McConnell was the first wing to receive the KC-46, and has been working diligently throughout the aircraft’s initial operational test and evaluation period. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6243851
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-XK483-0025
|Resolution:
|5346x3569
|Size:
|832.18 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT