Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 3 of 5]

    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Donald Clabaugh, 344th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, left, showcases a KC-46A Pegasus in flight to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett June 10, 2020, above Kansas. McConnell was the first wing to receive the KC-46, and has been working diligently throughout the aircraft’s initial operational test and evaluation period. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6243851
    VIRIN: 200610-F-XK483-0025
    Resolution: 5346x3569
    Size: 832.18 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF visit to McConnell [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell
    SECAF visit to McConnell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT